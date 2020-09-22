Wolfpack offensive line packing away the ‘pancakes’

RALEIGH, NC – NOVEMBER 03: Players of the North Carolina State Wolfpack run onto the field as planes fly overhead prior to their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s offensive line averages more than 300 pounds per player, so it should come as no surprise that they rarely miss a meal. Their favorite food might just be pancakes — pancakes topped with syrup.

Lots of syrup.

A pancake block is a dominant play in which an offensive lineman manhandles a defensive player. Every pancake block a Wolfpack lineman makes comes with a bottle of syrup.

“As an offensive line, we don’t have stats. The only stats we have are negative,” said senior guard Joe Sculthorpe. “So, whenever we get a pancake or a knockdown it feels really good.”

The bottles of syrup are displayed with pride. They aren’t an everyday trophy.

“It’s definitely fun coming into the O-line room and seeing our shelf filled with bottles of syrup,” Sculthorpe said.

To earn the bottle of syrup, that block has to be special. There’s a reason it’s called a “pancake” block.

“It’s just a great feeling having a dominating block,” Sculthorpe said. “To drive a guy down the field, finishing him and driving him into the dirt, it’s a really good feeling.”

The collection of syrup could get a little pricey, but Sculthorpe admitted the bottles are bought in bulk. It isn’t exactly the kind for consumption.

“I do like syrup and hopefully we’ll get a whole lot more,” Sculthorpe said.

More ACC Football coverage: