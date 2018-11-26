ACC issues suspensions following NC State, UNC football fight Video Video

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced multiple suspensions and reprimands following a fight between players on N.C. State and UNC's football teams after the Wolfpack's overtime win on Saturday.

The game is typically a key rivalry in the season for each team and Saturday's was more heated than normal with the match heading into overtime that marked the end of UNC's season.

Following Reggie Gallaspy’s 5th and game-winning overtime touchdown for the Wolfpack, players from both teams pushed and shoved each other in the end zone until coaches separated the teams.

It appeared on video that N.C. State players ended up in an area that is usually dominated by Tar Heel players, students and fans after games. Coach Dave Doeren was down in the area to help clear out some N.C. State players.

Video from the TV broadcast appeared to show punches thrown in the scuffle, but after the game, North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora downplayed the incident, saying, "There was no fight, not to my knowledge. Their team was celebrating and our team was celebrating.” Fedora did not say what the UNC team would have been celebrating.

Fedora was fired on Sunday and is reportedly being replaced by ESPN analyst and former UNC head coach Mack Brown.

The ACC announced that four players from UNC — Dominique Ross, Patrice Rene, J.K. Britt and Jeremiah Clarke — and three players from N.C. State — Freddie Phillips, Jr., Tyler Jones and Justin Witt — will be publicly reprimanded, and for those who have eligibility left, suspended.

Because the fracas occurred after the game, players with eligibility left will be suspended for one half of their next game. For the Wolfpack players, that game will be Dec. 1 against East Carolina. The Tar Heels' next game will be Aug. 31, 2019, against South Carolina.

Each team will be able to choose which half they want their players suspended for.