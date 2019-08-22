ACC Network rips off Beatles album cover for count down to launch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC Network has been in the works a long time.
On Thursday, the network will finally go live – bringing Atlantic Coast Conference fans closer to the teams they love.
On Facebook, the Network and ACC schools have been posting teasers and count down images leading up to the launch.
On Wednesday, an image of the number 1 appeared on Facebook pages associated with the ACC Network.
But that particular “1” looked strikingly familiar.
The same looking numeral appeared on The Beatles 2000 album “1.”
Other countdown images have included numbers with ACC athletes who wore the same number.
No. 5 and Syracuse’s Donovan McNabb, No. 9 and N.C. State’s Mario Williams, 15 and Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony, and No. 19 with UNC’s Mia Hamm.
The ACC Network got by with a little help from their friends with the final number.
