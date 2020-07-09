ACC Olympic sports to delay start until Sept. 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference will delay the start of its fall Olympic sports until Sept. 1.
The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.
“The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process,” the ACC said in a release.
The delay includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.
On Wednesday, UNC-Chapel Hill confirmed 37 of 429 student-athletes, coaches, and staff returning to campus tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday, N.C. State said that since May 29, the University has tested 315 student-athletes, coaches and staff members with only five returning as positive.
