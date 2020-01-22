ACC releases 2020 football schedule

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – ACC basketball may be in full swing but football is always around the corner.

A little more than a week after Clemson fell to LSU in the national championship game, the Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2020 football schedule.

The season starts on Thursday, Sept. 3 with Clemson taking on Georgia Tech and N.C. State playing Louisville.

The league has five Thursday night games, eight Friday night games and one Monday night game scheduled.

Virginia and Georgia are playing the in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 7.

Some games of note include Appalachain State playing in Winson-Salem against Wake Forest on Sept. 11.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 21: Collin Reed #87 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers reacts after a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Mountaineers won 34-31. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Mountaineers defeated North Carolina last year in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina and Auburn will play in Atlanta Sept. 12.

A rematch of last year’s championship game is slated for Sept. 26 when Virginia travels to Clemson. The Tigers trounced the Wahoos 62-17 in the title game.

That same weekend, Wake Forest and Notre Dame square off in Charlotte.

On Oct. 10, Duke will play N.C. State for the first time since 2013.

Duke and North Carolina will play week seven in Durham on Oct. 17.

North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

N.C. State has an unusually late non-conference game against Liberty on Nov. 21 – a week before the Wolfpack and Tar Heels play.

Since 2017, North Carolina has scheduled a non-conference game before their game against the Wolfpack. N.C. State’s last scheduled late-season non-conference game was in 2006 when the Pack fell to ECU in Raleigh, 21-16.

UNC travels to Boston College before their season finale against the Pack.

The ACC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Charlotte.

