ACC releases 2021 football schedules: NC State gets Clemson as UNC heads to Notre Dame

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2021 football schedules on Thursday.

Duke has dates set with Northwestern and Kansas before games at North Carolina and Virginia.

The Blue Devils close out their season with a difficult stretch at Virginia Tech then hosting Louisville and Miami.

Duke

Sept. 4 at Charlotte

Sept. 11 North Carolina A&T

Sept. 18 Northwestern

Sept. 25 Kansas

Oct. 2 at North Carolina

Oct. 9 Georgia Tech

Oct. 16 at Virginia

Oct. 30 at Wake Forest

Nov. 6 Pitt

Nov. 13 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 18 Louisville (Thurs.)

Nov. 27 Miami

North Carolina starts their season against Virginia Tech and have an out of conference slate of Georgia State, Wofford and Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels will certainly have their Oct. 30 game against Notre Dame in South Bend on their radar.

North Carolina Sept. 2/3 at Virginia Tech (Thurs. or Fri.)

Sept. 11 Georgia State

Sept. 18 Virginia

Sept. 25 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 2 Duke

Oct. 9 Florida State

Oct. 16 Miami

Oct. 30 at Notre Dame

Nov. 6 Wake Forest (non-conference)

Nov. 11 at Pitt (Thurs.)

Nov. 20 Wofford

Nov. 26 at NC State (Fri.)

N.C. State has Atlantic foe Clemson back on the schedule. The two didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic-altered schedule.

State also has South Florida and the Mike Leach-led Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wolfpack and Tar Heels again close out their regular seasons on Black Friday – this year in Raleigh.

N.C. State

Sept. 2 USF (Thurs.)

Sept. 11 at Mississippi State

Sept. 18 Furman

Sept. 25 Clemson

Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech

Oct. 16 at Boston College

Oct. 23 at Miami

Oct. 30 Louisville

Nov. 6 at Florida State

Nov. 13 at Wake Forest

Nov. 20 Syracuse

Nov. 26 North Carolina (Fri.)