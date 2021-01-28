ACC releases 2021 football schedules: NC State gets Clemson as UNC heads to Notre Dame

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2021 football schedules on Thursday.
Duke has dates set with Northwestern and Kansas before games at North Carolina and Virginia.
The Blue Devils close out their season with a difficult stretch at Virginia Tech then hosting Louisville and Miami.
Duke
Sept. 4 at Charlotte
Sept. 11 North Carolina A&T
Sept. 18 Northwestern
Sept. 25 Kansas
Oct. 2 at North Carolina
Oct. 9 Georgia Tech
Oct. 16 at Virginia
Oct. 30 at Wake Forest
Nov. 6 Pitt
Nov. 13 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 18 Louisville (Thurs.)
Nov. 27 Miami
North Carolina starts their season against Virginia Tech and have an out of conference slate of Georgia State, Wofford and Wake Forest.
The Tar Heels will certainly have their Oct. 30 game against Notre Dame in South Bend on their radar.
North Carolina
Sept. 2/3 at Virginia Tech (Thurs. or Fri.)
Sept. 11 Georgia State
Sept. 18 Virginia
Sept. 25 at Georgia Tech
Oct. 2 Duke
Oct. 9 Florida State
Oct. 16 Miami
Oct. 30 at Notre Dame
Nov. 6 Wake Forest (non-conference)
Nov. 11 at Pitt (Thurs.)
Nov. 20 Wofford
Nov. 26 at NC State (Fri.)
N.C. State has Atlantic foe Clemson back on the schedule. The two didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic-altered schedule.
State also has South Florida and the Mike Leach-led Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Wolfpack and Tar Heels again close out their regular seasons on Black Friday – this year in Raleigh.
N.C. State
Sept. 2 USF (Thurs.)
Sept. 11 at Mississippi State
Sept. 18 Furman
Sept. 25 Clemson
Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech
Oct. 16 at Boston College
Oct. 23 at Miami
Oct. 30 Louisville
Nov. 6 at Florida State
Nov. 13 at Wake Forest
Nov. 20 Syracuse
Nov. 26 North Carolina (Fri.)