ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, center, celebrates with guard Ty Jerome, left, after the championship game against Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime. (AP Photo/Matt York)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its full 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule – featuring the ACC’s first-ever 20-game conference slate.

The regular season opens with seven league matchups on November 5 and 6. All four games will be shown on the ACC Network.

Click here for a downloadable schedule

Nov. 5

  • Louisville at Miami – 6:30 p.m.
  • Georgia Tech at NC State – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

  • Notre Dame at North Carolina – 7 p.m.
  • Virginia at Syracuse – 9 p.m.

Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament March 10-14.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

