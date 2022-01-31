ACC releases full 2022 football schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – College basketball may be in full swing but it is never too early to think about college football.

The ACC released the full 2022 football schedule Monday evening with the conference saying its non-conference schedule “continues to be the most difficult in the country.”

Click here for the full 2022 ACC football schedule

North Carolina will try to forget 2021 as it helps kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 27 against Florida A&M in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels game will mark the first August season opener for the ACC since 2019.

N.C. State begins their season in Greenville against East Carolina. The Wolfpack carry the highest expectations arguably in program history going into the new season.

Duke’s new coaching staff will start the season on a Friday night game against Temple.

Duke

Sept. 2 Temple (Fri.)

Sept. 10 at Northwestern

Sept. 17 North Carolina A&T

Sept. 24 at Kansas

Oct. 1 Virginia

Oct. 8 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 15 North Carolina

Oct. 22 at Miami

Oct. 29 OPEN

Nov. 4 at Boston College (Fri.)

Nov. 12 Virginia Tech

Nov. 19 at Pitt

Nov. 26 Wake Forest

NC State

Sept. 3 at East Carolina

Sept. 10 Charleston Southern

Sept. 17 Texas Tech

Sept. 24 UConn

Oct. 1 at Clemson

Oct. 8 Florida State

Oct. 15 at Syracuse

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 27 Virginia Tech (Thurs.)

Nov. 5 Wake Forest

Nov. 12 Boston College

Nov. 19 at Louisville

Nov. 25 at North Carolina (Fri.)

North Carolina

Aug. 27 Florida A&M

Sept. 3 at Appalachian State

Sept. 10 at Georgia State

Sept. 17 OPEN

Sept. 24 Notre Dame

Oct. 1 Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 at Miami

Oct. 15 at Duke

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 Pitt

Nov. 5 at Virginia

Nov. 12 at Wake Forest

Nov. 19 Georgia Tech

Nov. 25 NC State (Fri.)