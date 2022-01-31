ACC releases full 2022 football schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – College basketball may be in full swing but it is never too early to think about college football.
The ACC released the full 2022 football schedule Monday evening with the conference saying its non-conference schedule “continues to be the most difficult in the country.”
Click here for the full 2022 ACC football schedule
North Carolina will try to forget 2021 as it helps kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 27 against Florida A&M in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels game will mark the first August season opener for the ACC since 2019.
N.C. State begins their season in Greenville against East Carolina. The Wolfpack carry the highest expectations arguably in program history going into the new season.
Duke’s new coaching staff will start the season on a Friday night game against Temple.
Duke
Sept. 2 Temple (Fri.)
Sept. 10 at Northwestern
Sept. 17 North Carolina A&T
Sept. 24 at Kansas
Oct. 1 Virginia
Oct. 8 at Georgia Tech
Oct. 15 North Carolina
Oct. 22 at Miami
Oct. 29 OPEN
Nov. 4 at Boston College (Fri.)
Nov. 12 Virginia Tech
Nov. 19 at Pitt
Nov. 26 Wake Forest
NC State
Sept. 3 at East Carolina
Sept. 10 Charleston Southern
Sept. 17 Texas Tech
Sept. 24 UConn
Oct. 1 at Clemson
Oct. 8 Florida State
Oct. 15 at Syracuse
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 27 Virginia Tech (Thurs.)
Nov. 5 Wake Forest
Nov. 12 Boston College
Nov. 19 at Louisville
Nov. 25 at North Carolina (Fri.)
North Carolina
Aug. 27 Florida A&M
Sept. 3 at Appalachian State
Sept. 10 at Georgia State
Sept. 17 OPEN
Sept. 24 Notre Dame
Oct. 1 Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 at Miami
Oct. 15 at Duke
Oct. 22 OPEN
Oct. 29 Pitt
Nov. 5 at Virginia
Nov. 12 at Wake Forest
Nov. 19 Georgia Tech
Nov. 25 NC State (Fri.)