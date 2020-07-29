ACC says fall sports will begin week of Sept. 7; football will play 11-game slate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – All seven Atlantic Coast Conference sponsored fall sports will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7-12, the conference said Wednesday in a news release.

Football season will feature 11 games with 10 of them being in conference. All non-conference opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution. All non-conference opponents must also meet medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC, the release said.

There will only be one division. The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks. Each team will have two open dates, the release said.

The ACC Championship game is slated for Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It will feature the top-two teams based on highest conference-game winning percentage, the league said.

Television schedules will be released at a later date.

The ACC said it spent several months discussing and planning scenarios with the league membership and medical advisory group.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

Other team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games, which is: six for field hockey, six for women’s soccer, six for men’s soccer, and 10 for volleyball. Schools may continue to schedule cross country competitions at their discretion, the ACC said.

Any additional games against conference opponents of non-conference opponents are also at the respective school’s discretion. Any additional games against conference opponents beyond the mandated schedules would not count in the ACC standings, the release said.

Cross country championships will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Oct. 30 and will include all 15 league members. The field hockey championship will be held at Duke University on Nov. 5-8. Women’s soccer’s championship will include the top four teams and will be held in Cary at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Nov. 13 and 15.

Television selections with ESPN and the ACC Network are forthcoming.

Fall competition has been canceled for men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, and baseball has been canceled. Student-athletes in golf and tennis continue to be eligible to compete unattached, the ACC said.

Swimming and diving, indoor track and field, and fencing are postponed until at least Sept. 10.

