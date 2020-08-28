ACC testing all fall sports student-athletes 3 times a week for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — When the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 15 member schools return to fall sports, student-athletes will be administered three COVID-19 tests per week.

The ACC’s updated Medical Advisory Group Report calls for all team members in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to be tested three times each week beginning with the week of the first competition this fall.

One molecular (PCR) test must be administered within three days of the day of competition. In football, one test must be performed the day before competition and another within 48 hours of the conclusion of the game.

The test administered the day before competition will be conducted by a third party, selected by the ACC Office.



The updated report also specifies that every student-athlete who tests positive will undergo a cardiac evaluation before a phased return to exercise.

The MAG report was first released on July 29 (ACC Announces Plans for Football and Fall Olympic Sports) and outlined minimum standards for each campus to follow in the areas of testing, reporting positive test results, and protocols for cleaning and sanitizing competition areas.