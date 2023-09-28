DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay at Duke University this weekend has been revealed.

Actor Ken Jeong announced Thursday he will be on set for the traveling college football pregame show. Saturday’s game will be a highly anticipated home matchup against Notre Dame.

“Ya boy is Duke’s first-ever guest picker,” Jeong said in a video posted on his X account. “Tune in this Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. to see my picks. Let’s go Duke and see ya soon, Lee Corso!”

Jeong, who graduated from Duke, previously appeared on College GameDay ahead of the Michigan-Michigan State matchup in 2021. A frequent attendee at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Duke basketball games, the comedian earned a bachelor’s degree from the university in 1990. He also delivered the commencement address for Duke students in 2020.

This Saturday marks the first time that College GameDay’s football crew has ever been to Duke, but the basketball equivalent of the show has made 12 appearances at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

No. 17 Duke and No. 11 Notre Dame will square off in a primetime matchup at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night.

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.