After losing most of the season, Triangle roller hockey team is hopeful last tournament will go on as planned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Speed roller hockey team returned to the rink for the first time in more than three months. Players are back on their skates again.

“It was the longest I was off skates,” said defenseman Zack Robinson. “It was really weird not being on skates.”

The coronavirus pandemic wrecked a schedule that would have taken the program from Pennsylvania to Georgia to Florida. Six tournaments went down the drain for a pair of teams built for a summer of success. The Speed 16U and 18U squads were among the best in the nation.

“It really hurt especially with tournaments I was excited about cancelled,” Robinson said. “I’ve been playing hockey for 13 years now it’s become the mainstream of my life so it was really hard to see that taken away from me.”

Now, having yet to play a tournament and being off their skates for three months, the players are thrilled to be back at practice. Still, they know full well the 2Hot for Ice Nationals coming up in early July may not take place. The event was supposed to be in Florida, which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It would be so disappointing for not only me, but the team,” said Speed defenseman Ethan Chipping. “The team has been looking forward to playing this whole season, and now we might get our last tournament as a team taken away. For the 2002 on the team, it’s our last hurrah with all the ’03’s, so it would hurt everyone really bad.”

The 18U players are two months away from heading off to college. The upcoming Nationals and then State Wars in early August are their swan song. Some of the players have been together for more than a decade.

“They’ve been friends for so long, they’ve been playing together for so many years, it’s literally like the Sandlot,” explained Speed head coach Jon Maynard. “In my opinion, they’re one of the most talented teams in the country. The sky’s the limit as long as they keep playing the way that they can play and get their heads right before we go. I think it will look good.”

It’s just a question of whether there will be any hockey to play.

