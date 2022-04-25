BALTIMORE, Md. (WNCN) – Seemingly out of nowhere, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is suddenly expected to start the 2022-23 NFL season after consecutive season-ending ankle injuries.

Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick for Baltimore in 2019, started 14 games that season before starting just six in 2020 and suffering a season-ending injury in the season-opener in 2021.

The Ravens placed him on injured reserve before it and Stanley opted again for surgery.

Stanley signed a five-year contract extension, worth nearly $100 million after bouncing back quicker than anticipated following his first ankle injury in 2020.

However, after going down quickly in 2021, especially after Baltimore traded right tackle Orlando Brown to Kansas City during the NFL Draft, the Ravens were left scraping at the position all season and wondering if they made a mistake.

Baltimore’s rushing attack also showed, as did the injuries to running backs.

Starter J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the preseason finale in late August and backup Gus Edwards also blew his ACL in practice prior to the season-opener. Both were lost to season-ending injuries.

Now, at 3:44 p.m. on Monday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Stanley received a medical checkup and said “he’s on pace to be ready for 2022”. The tweet also said, “He’ll be monitored throughout the summer, but there is optimism he’ll be good to go.”

Multiple sources rumored the Ravens were heavily considering taking a tackle at No. 14 overall on Thursday during the first round of the NFL Draft. But now, that pick comes wide open, much like most of the first round.