Alabama high school names Philip Rivers head football coach

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 06: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MOBILE, AL (WNCN/WKRG) – Indianapolis Colts quarterback and N.C. State legend Philip Rivers has been named head football coach at an Alabama high school, WKRG reports.

St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope, Alabama made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

Rivers, 38, will take over coaching duties when his NFL career is over. There is no definitive timeline set.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Rivers had previously played with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback is sixth in NFL history in career passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Rivers became a legend at N.C. State where he broke school and conference records during this four years under center in Raleigh.

Rivers attended Athens High School in Alabama where he played for his father, Steve Rivers.