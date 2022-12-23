WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) – History. A word that should just be automatic when you think ‘Alex Ovechkin’.

Washington Capital left winger Alex Ovechkin, in front of numerous friends and family, passed the late, great Gordie Howe for second-most goals in NHL history Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

The goal came on an empty-netter with just under one minute remaining in the game. Ovechkin has a wide-open empty net shot, but passed to teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov, realizing the opportunity, passed back to Ovechkin so he could reach the milestone.

Earlier in the contest, Ovechkin scored the game’s opening goal giving his team the 1-0 lead heading into the third period — the tying marker, 801st all-time.

Kayla Morton/CBS 17

The goals also came against a netminder that Ovechkin has never scored on: David Rittich.

That now gives Ovechkin 59 goalies he has either scored one or two goals against in his career.

No. 8’s first tally came 18:22 into the second period after he fed center Dylan Strome a pass in the neutral zone. Strome then assisted Ovechkin back in the offensive zone, who shot the puck ice-level, five-hole between Rittich’s legs.

Ovechkin now sits 92 goals behind NHL all-time goal-leader Wayne Gretzky (894). Washington beat Winnipeg 4-1.