All-ACC defensive tackle Durden to return for NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the same day he was named to the All-ACC first team, N.C. State defensive tackle Cory Durden announced he would be back in Raleigh next year.

The Florida State transfer announced his intention to play at Carter-Finley in 2022 on his Instagram, saying “Lock me in for another year.”

Durden was a dominant force on the defensive front for the Wolfpack – finishing the season with 3.5 sacks and 31 tackles.

Durden joins linebacker Isaiah Moore in coming back next year.

Moore announced last week his plans to return after missing the last five games of the year due to a knee injury.