All-ACC defensive tackle Durden to return for NC State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cory Durden (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the same day he was named to the All-ACC first team, N.C. State defensive tackle Cory Durden announced he would be back in Raleigh next year.

The Florida State transfer announced his intention to play at Carter-Finley in 2022 on his Instagram, saying “Lock me in for another year.”

Durden was a dominant force on the defensive front for the Wolfpack – finishing the season with 3.5 sacks and 31 tackles.

Durden joins linebacker Isaiah Moore in coming back next year.

Moore announced last week his plans to return after missing the last five games of the year due to a knee injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories