RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NHL playoffs are just four or five days away for the Carolina Hurricanes and their top goalie, Frederik Andersen, has not been on the ice in nearly two weeks due to a lower-body injury.

“Not yet,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour when asked if Andersen has skated. “But he’s certainly working hard, I saw him again today (Thursday) and he’s looking good.”

“He’s doing everything our medical staff has asked him to do and he’s coming along nicely.”

If Andersen is not ready to go, Antti Raanta said he’s more than able to carry the load. The Finnish goalie has a 14 and 5 record and two shutouts to his credit this season.

“It’s tough to see your goalie partner go down,” said Raanta. “He been probably one of the best goalies in the whole league the whole year so it’s tough.

“At the same time I’ve been trying to work hard and whenever I get the chance to play I’ve been trying to play as good as I can.”

Raanta will be in net when the Hurricanes close out the regular season at home against the New Jersey Devils. With nothing on the line for Carolina, a game like this can be a bit dicey.

“You don’t want to definitely pick up bad habits,” said Brind’Amour shaking his head. “You certainly want to get through the game and have no concerns but yeh we want to stay sharp for sure.”

Brind’Amour did say that he will “manage minutes” so look for the Canes’ top line to be limited while the fourth line could be a fixture on the ice in Carolina’s regular-season finale.