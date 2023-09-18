The state of Florida’s big three is back in the AP Top 25.

Florida State, Miami and Florida were all ranked in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday. The last time that happened was briefly in September 2017.

All three have been bumping along since then, with some highs (mostly from Florida) and plenty of lows.

There was a time when that threesome practically ruled the sport. As recently as 2000, the Seminoles, Hurricanes and Gators all finished in the top 10.

Whether all three are trending in the right direction is too be determined. Whether all three can even stay ranked for over the next few weeks is, too.

The Gators moved in at No. 25 this week after beating Tennessee on Saturday night to give second-year coach Billy Napier his first victory in one of Florida’s rival games.

Florida plays Charlotte next week before a manageable SEC East run of at Kentucky, Vanderbilt and at South Carolina before facing Georgia. Promising.

Miami is No. 20 with a road trip to Temple and home game at Georgia Tech on deck before two key Atlantic Coast Conference games against No. 17 North Carolina and Clemson.

As for No. 4 Florida State, which surged into the top five after opening the season by beating LSU, the Seminoles face a big test next week at Clemson before settling into the more mundane part of the ACC schedule.

The Florida State-Miami game is Nov. 11 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles and Gators play their traditional season-ending rivalry on Thanksgiving weekend.

The last time both of those games were matchups of ranked teams was 2016.

Reality Check endorses ranked rivalry games so here’s hoping the ‘Canes, Gators and ’Noles can keep it going.

No. 1 Georgia (3-0)

Next: vs. UAB, Saturday.

Reality check: Coordinator Mike Bobo’s offense produced only three plays of at least 20 yards against South Carolina. Not great and something to keep an eye on.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 2 Michigan (3-0)

Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

Reality check: Wolverines move into Big Ten play, but it’s questionable how much of a challenge that will be until November. Their next six opponents are a combined 10-8, and that includes Rutgers at 3-0.

Ranked: This is fine, but we’re still guessing.

No. 3 Texas (3-0)

Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

Reality check: Longhorns slogged for through three quarters against Wyoming when the playmakers took over: Long touchdown by Xavier Worthy; long run by Jonathon Brooks; pick-6 by Jerrin Thompson.

Ranked: About right.

No. 4 Florida State (3-0)

Next: at Clemson, Saturday.

Reality check: Things got messy for the Seminoles at BC, but all that really matters is QB Jordan Travis is healthy after he was banged up in the close win.

Ranked: Based on best win, too low.

No. 5 Southern California (3-0)

Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

Reality check: Trojans top three tailbacks are all averaging more than 7.5 yards per carry.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)

Next: at No. 9 Notre Dame, Saturday.

Reality check: Buckeyes have yet to permit an opponent to average 4 yards per play, which wasn’t so impressive until they shutdown a Western Kentucky offense that can be prolific.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 7 Penn State (3-0)

Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa, Saturday.

Reality check: Tough team to fall behind, with DE Chop Robinson leading one of the past group of pass rushers in the country. Nine players have totaled 10 sacks.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 8 Washington (3-0)

Next: vs. California, Saturday.

Reality check: Huskies have quietly made an argument to be called the most dominant team in the country through three weeks.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0)

Next: vs. No. 6 Ohio State, Saturday.

Reality check: QB Sam Hartman has drawn a lot of attention, but RB Audric Estime is second in the nation in rushing (130.25 per game) and averaging 8.27 yards per carry.

Ranked: About right.

No. 10 Oregon (3-0)

Next: vs. No. 19 Colorado, Saturday.

Reality check: One of two teams in the country, along with Penn State, to not commit a turnover yet.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 11 Utah (3-0)

Next: vs. No. 22 UCLA, Saturday.

Reality check: Utes have to be hoping that a more dangerous passing game will open up the run. They’re averaging only 4.34 yards per carry, tied for 72nd in the country.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 12 LSU (2-1)

Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

Reality check: Tigers showed the look of a team that could still emerge of as a national championship contender by overwhelming Mississippi State.

Ranked: About right.

No. 13 Alabama (2-1)

Next: vs. No. 15 Mississippi, Saturday.

Reality check: Tide almost seemed to be testing out its other quarterbacks against USF, but with a shaky offensive line Jalen Milroe’s mobility might be Alabama’s best bet.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 14 Oregon State (3-0)

Next: at No. 21 Washington State, Saturday.

Reality check: Beavers had to replace some key players in last year’s good secondary, but so far have allowed only two touchdown passes.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 15 Mississippi (3-0)

Next: at No. 13 Alabama, Saturday.

Reality check: Preseason All-America RB Quinshon Judkins has yet to find his stride, averaging 3.30 yards per carry.

Ranked: About right.

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0)

Next: at Cincinnati, Saturday.

Reality check: Sooners started 3-0 last season against a manageable schedule before the wheels came off. With Cincinnati and Iowa State the next two weeks, OU has a chance to have some big-time momentum going into the Texas game.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 17 North Carolina (3-0)

Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

Reality check: Tar Heels against two Power Five opponents: 30 points allowed. Tar Heels against App State: 34 points allowed. They have been solid defensively against teams without balance.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 18 Duke (3-0)

Next: at UConn, Saturday.

Reality check: Blue Devils are tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country with 12, and have a home game against Notre Dame on the horizon that could be very interesting.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 19 Colorado (3-0)

Next: at No. 10 Oregon, Saturday.

Reality check: Being in the spotlight every week is not easy. The Buffs nearly wilted against Colorado State and now will face even tougher tests, likely without injured two-way star Travis Hunter.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 20 Miami (3-0)

Next: at Temple, Saturday.

Reality check: DTs Thomas Gore and Leonard Taylor are going to make the Hurricanes tough to run inside against.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 21 Washington State (3-0)

Next: vs. No. 14 Oregon State, Saturday.

Reality check: No quarterback in the country has throw more passes this season (107) without an interception than Cameron Ward.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 22 UCLA (3-0)

Next: at No. 11 Utah, Saturday.

Reality check: Three comfortable nonconference victories were a good way to break in freshman QB Dante Moore, but a trip to Salt Lake City will be a very different experience.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 23 Tennessee (2-1)

Next: vs. UTSA, Saturday,

Reality check: QB Joe Milton is getting a lot of scrutiny after replacing Hendon Hooker, but the Vols receivers have not flashed that same deep-threat ability as they had last season.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 24 Iowa (3-0)

Next: at No. 7 Penn State, Saturday.

Reality check: Hawkeyes hope to have their running back room healthy, especially Kaleb Johnson, as they dive into Big Ten play.

Ranked: This is fine.

No. 25 Florida (2-1)

Next: vs. Charlotte, Saturday.

Reality check: At Louisiana-Lafayette, coach Billy Napier’s success came with teams that relied heavily on their big and physical lines. The plan flashed against the Volunteers.

Ranked: Too high.

