INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua returned for the start of the second half of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after he missed part of the second quarter due to a rib injury.

Nacua made a leaping grab for a 20-yard reception with 8:10 remaining when he landed hard on the right side of his body on the Browns’ sideline.

The fifth-round pick in April’s draft was tended to by the medical staff and was trying to keep his upper body still as he walked across the field to the Rams’ sideline and into the locker room.

Nacua has dealt with rib issues throughout the season but has managed to play through them. He had four receptions for 105 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

He went over 1,000 yards receiving during the quarter and is the first Rams rookie receiver to top that threshold in a season.

