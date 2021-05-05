AP Top 25 Podcast: Does college football need the NCAA?

FILE – Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Barmore is rated as the draft’s best tackle among a weak group and could be gone unless the Browns move to get him. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

The enterprise of major college football and the NCAA already has a tenuous relationship.

Would both be better off without each other?

On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the future of the NCAA and how it might impact major college football.

There has been speculation for years that the Power Five conferences might break away from the NCAA. In many ways they already are doing so. A clean break might not be worth the effort.

Some have suggested a restructuring of Division I, but college sports is built to be stagnant.

Plus, why eight teams might not be enough for playoff expansion, and Kansas has a new coach.

