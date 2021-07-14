AP Top 25 Podcast: New-look Clemson tries to stay atop ACC

FILE – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., in this Wednesday, July 17, 2019, file photo. The post-Trevor Lawrence era begins at Clemson with the Tigers still the prohibitive favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for a seventh straight season. On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast, David Hale from ESPN joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the ACC from Clemson at the top to Syracuse at the bottom.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

The post-Trevor Lawrence era begins at Clemson with the Tigers still the prohibitive favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for a seventh consecutive season.

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast, David Hale from ESPN joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the ACC from Clemson at the top to Syracuse at the bottom. North Carolina and Miami appear to be the leading contenders to snap the Tigers’ run of dominance in the conference.

What will transfer-heavy Florida State look like in Year 2 of its rebuild under coach Mike Norvell? Will Justin Fuente’s status at Virginia Tech be sorted out by mid-October?

Can Louisville rebound in the Atlantic Division? Is North Carolina State primed to push Clemson?

Hale and Russo hit on every team in a conference that is loaded with experienced quarterbacks and still looking for a second dominant team to emerge.

