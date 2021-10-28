AP Top 25 Podcast: What’s up with Dan Mullen? Week 9 preview

Florida head coach Dan Mullen talks with WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil, who previously played for the University of Florida with his given name of Thaddeus Bullard, Sr., before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Is Dan Mullen really on the hot seat at Florida? How did things flip so fast for the coach who took the Gators to three straight New Year’s Six games and pushed Alabama in the SEC championship last year?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcastpresented by Regions Bank, college football reporter Steven Godfrey, co-host of the “Split Zone Duo” podcast, joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about Mullen’s status at Florida.

Mullen left Mississippi State with a good case to be called the most accomplished coach in the history of the program, but is it possible that his skill set might not be ideal for the Gators?

Also, Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells, who never seemed to have a chance in Lubbock. There is at least one coach who would seem to be an obvious fit for the Red Raiders.

Then Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joins the show to preview Week 9 of the season, highlighted by a top-10 Michigan vs. Michigan State game and the aforementioned Mullen and the Gators facing No. 1 Georgia in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

___

___

