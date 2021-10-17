Barton College shocks previously unbeaten Wingate in overtime

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – As Barton College and Wingate took the field for the opening kickoff on Saturday night, rain began to pelt down on Electric Supply Company Field as Bulldog fans scrambled for cover.

The rain did not last long, but the celebration would run deep into the night.

“Man it’s amazing, we worked so hard for this moment,” said Barton linebacker Shane Perry of his team’s 26 to 20 overtime upset win over #8 Wingate. “They stomped all over us 55-14 (in their last meeting) and we’ve been talking about that all week in practice and we came out and took it to them.”

In the battle of the Bulldogs, Barton trailed 7 to 6 at halftime and saw the deficit increase when Wingate scored again early in the third quarter. But Barton runningback Jordan Terrell would score three second-half touchdowns, a 75-yard jaunt as well as the game winner in overtime in leading the Bulldogs to the stunning win.

“It ain’t nothing but God,” smiled Terrell. “Nothing but God and my teammates working hard in the weight room trying to get bigger, faster, stronger. We had a chip on our shoulder and we executed.”

Terrell is the leading rusher in NCAA Division II and he battered the South Atlantic Conference’s top defense running for 174 yards and all three Barton touchdowns.

Terrell’s heroics helped Barton to the school’s biggest win of its young existence since the Bulldogs program was restarted three years ago after a 70-year absence.

“I don’t know if they just don’t know any better because they’re not old enough to know better but our guys believe in themselves,” gushed Barton head coach Chip Hester.

That belief allowed Barton to dig out of an 8 point hole in the second half against the previously undefeated Bulldogs.

Barton could have folded after Wingate’s McLean Robertson stunned the home crowd with a 54-yard field goal with just over a minute to go in regulation tying the game at 20.

But Barton would recover a Wingate fumble in overtime’s first possession setting up Terrell’s nine-yard game-winning touchdown run.

“They came in here and thought they were going to run all over us again,” said Jordan White, Barton defensive back. “It’s not the case, Barton is on the come-up. And this is a warning, you better be ready and bring your best each week because Barton’s coming.”

Just ask Wingate.