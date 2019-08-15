Barty edges Kontaveit to reach Cincinnati quarterfinals

Breaking News
Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, returns to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Ashleigh Barty edged Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Barty clinched it with a deep forehand winner. She raised her right fist in triumph after fighting off one match point and outlasting Kontaveit in 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Barty, the French Open champion and currently ranked second, can reclaim No. 1 by reaching the tournament final.

On the men’s side, qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka followed up his upset of sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori by defeating Alex De Minaur 7-5, 6-4.

Venus Williams will play Donna Vekic, and Sloane Stephens will face Svetlana Kuznetsova in afternoon matches.

