Beer sales inside Carter-Finely Stadium keeping some in their seats at halftime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday, thousands packed Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack.

It was a very busy night in Raleigh as N.C. State football played in primetime against Syracuse.

This is the first season fans like Gabe Chauvigne are able to buy alcohol inside the stadium during games.

“Usually, every game, every year, I leave during halftime, drink a beer, come back halfway through the third quarter,” Chauvigne said. “But now, I’ve been staying in every game. Haven’t left at all.”

He believes the new policy will help keep others in the game as well.

“We’ve had an issue with people leaving the games,” he said. “Now that we can buy beer and stay in the games, I think it’s going to do great for the program [and] keep people in their seats.”

J.R. Gidley likes having the option to buy alcohol inside Carter-Finley Stadium but prefers drinking outside the gates.

“I have a lot of friends out here, it’s more of a party out here and it’s cheaper,” Gidley said.

He also doesn’t want to worry about dealing with lines for alcohol.

“They limit you on how much you can get, I think that’s a responsible decision,” he said. “It’s just a long line. You miss a lot of the game waiting for the beer.”

He believes it’s a good option and hopes that other fans drink responsibly.

“As long as it doesn’t get out of control, and everyone maintains themselves, I think they’ll keep it,” Gidley said.

CBS 17 reached out to N.C. State police Thursday.

Officers said they did not increase their staffing for Thursday’s game.

N.C. State police added they have more than 120 law enforcement officers that work the game, between the campus police, Raleigh police, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, State Capitol police and Wake ABC Enforcement.

That number doesn’t include troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

