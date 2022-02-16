Bengals extend Zac Taylor following Super Bowl run

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates following the Bengals 27-24 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30. Taylor was extended as the Bengals’ head coach on Wednesday. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (WNCN) – That didn’t take long.

The Cincinnati Bengals needed only a little more than two days to extend head coach Zac Taylor following the team’s Super Bowl run.

The Bengals and NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport announced the extension just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, along with a statement from owner Mike Brown.

“I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that,” Brown said.

Taylor is now inked as the Bengals’ head coach through the 2026 season after being the NFL’s lowest-paid head coach just one season ago. He earned $3.75 million in 2021.

However, the terms of Taylor’s new number have not yet been released by the Bengals or Rapoport.

Cincinnati went 10-7 in the NFL’s first 17-game season after winning just a combined six games the previous two seasons and reached Super Bowl 56. They were defeated 23-20 by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.