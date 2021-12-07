Big bucks for bowls: Here’s how much money NC State’s Doeren, UNC’s Brown will collect in incentives

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren reacts during the second half an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. North Carolina State won 28-23. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bowl season means big money in incentives for two Triangle college football coaches.

Both North Carolina’s Mack Brown and N.C. State’s Dave Doeren can cash in on thousands of additional dollars available to them under the terms of their contracts.

Doeren already earned $175,000 in bonus money with the possibility of another $75,000 if the Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) win the Holiday Bowl.

Doeren receives $100,000 for winning nine games, $25,000 for the bowl invitation and $50,000 for being ranked in the top 25 of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Beating UCLA in San Diego on Dec. 28 would result in bumps to two of those figures: It would be the 10th win, which would increase the payout for the victory total to $150,000, and the bowl bonus increases to $50,000 for a win. Only once in school history has N.C. State won 10 games in a season — the Philip Rivers-led team in 2002 that beat Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

Brown’s contract shows a $75,000 bonus for earning a bowl berth. The Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5) play South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.

While significant, those on-field incentives for both coaches make up only a fraction of their salaries: Doeren makes $3.25 million per year in base and supplemental income, while Brown makes $3.5 million.