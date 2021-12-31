Big Game Bound: Playoff spots go down to the wire in season’s penultimate week

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday will be the busiest day in the NFL so far this season with 15 games and several matchups have playoff implications.

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans can all clinch playoff berths in the AFC, while the Kansas City Chiefs can lock up the conference’s top seed, and only first-round bye.

Meanwhile, only two playoff spots remain open in the NFC.

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can claim them with a win or tie and some help, while the Green Bay Packers can secure the conference’s top seed with a win or tie – and help.

A bitter divisional rivalry caps off the Week 17 schedule as the Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Both teams need to win to have any chance of making the playoffs. It is also rumored that Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing his final game for the black and yellow at Heinz Field.

WJET and Black and Yellow Nation’s Jay Puskar joins host Chris Hagan on Big Game Bound to talk about the Monday matchup. This week’s show also runs down the entire slate of Sunday action.