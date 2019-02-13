Daytona 500 Media Day: Interviews with Johnson, Truex Jr., Harvick, and more

In this action-packed episode of ‘Countdown to Daytona,’ NASCAR’s brightest stars including Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr, and Kevin Harvick join Dan Lucas and J.B. Biunno to preview the Great American Race.

Johnson is asked about the parallel to Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, with both athletes still competing at a high level in their respective sports.

Truex Jr. discusses what the 2019 NASCAR season might have in store for him and his team.

Harvick looks back on a 2018 season that nearly brought him a championship, and what adjustments are needed to win it all this year.

Watch the ‘Countdown to Daytona’ live stream all week long here on this website beginning at 1:00pm EST leading up to Race Day!