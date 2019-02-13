Jimmie Johnson on Tom Brady: We’ve been on a “similar journey”

They compete in completely different sports, but even NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson sees a parallel between himself and Tom Brady.

Johnson was asked about the similarities between his career in NASCAR and Brady’s in the NFL at the Media Day live broadcast of ‘Countdown to Daytona’ with Dan Lucas and J.B. Biunno.

“We kinda started around the same time,” said Johnson. “We have a similar path and been doing it around the same time.”

Johnson raced in his first Daytona 500 in 2002, exactly two weeks after Brady won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in just his second year in the NFL.

Johnson and Brady would each go on storied championship runs in the years to come. Johnson has won seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championships, while Brady most recently won his sixth Super Bowl earlier this month.

Both athletes have developed a reputation for competing at a high-level into their forties, doing so way past their primes.

“We’ve kind of been on a similar journey,” said Johnson.

Watch the ‘Countdown to Daytona’ live stream all week long here on this website beginning at 1:00pm EST leading up to Race Day!