Keselowski cracks jokes, barks like dog after hijacking Daytona 500 interview

It seems driver Brad Keselowski got a tad bored of doing interviews at Media Day for the Daytona 500, so he spun the table and started conducting interviews himself.

Keselowski, who was among the final drivers to be interviewed on the live Media Day special for ‘Countdown to Daytona,’ thought it would be more fun to ask questions to show hosts Dan Lucas and J.B. Biunno than spend time talking about the race.

“You guys are dressed nice, by the way,” Keselowski said to Lucas and Biunno as he amusingly dodged questions. “I drive for Roger Penske, and he really appreciates people who dress nice, so he’d like you guys.”

“I’m doing a hell of a job hijacking your interview, too. [It’s been three minutes] and you haven’t asked a single question yet.”

Among Keselowski’s questions, he asked Biunno which college he attended.

When Biunno responded with the Univeristy at Albany, whose athletic teams are the Great Danes, Keselowski continued the fun by barking like dog.

Watch the clip above, and tune in for the ‘Countdown to Daytona’ live stream all week long here on this website beginning at 1:00pm EST leading up to Race Day!