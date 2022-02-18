Team Roush Fenway Keselowski sweeps Duels at Daytona

DAYTONA, Fla. (WNCN) — The Great American Race saw Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman sweep of the front row during qualifying.

In the Duels, it was Roush Fenway Keselowski teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher taking the checkers to sweep the second row.

“It sure is a great start,” said Keselowski, who will now start third in the Daytona 500. “I felt pretty good about our car in practice on Tuesday.”

In the first Duel, new team co-owner Keselowski passed his former teammate Blaney to notch his first victory as a principle at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush joined Keselowski in Victory Lane after the race with smiles all around at the newly-reorganized Ford team’s first points-paying outing.

“Good job to all those guys” said Keselowski, whose No. 6 Ford carried a sticker honoring his father Bob, a former NASCAR competitor who passed away Dec. 2, 2021. “This is special.”

The real excitement was reserved for the final lap of the final race. Running second to Joey Logano, Buescher made a move to the inside on the backstretch. Logano moved down to block, and contact between the cars sent Logano into the outside wall, crippling the car. Buescher kept all four wheels straight and his car out of trouble and finished off the first sweep of the Duels by one organization since Hendrick Motorsports did it in 2015 with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

“Yeah, what a way to start Speedweeks out here, to put both RFK Ford Mustangs in Victory Lane, give Fastenal their first win on a Cup car,” Buescher said. “It’s not the big show, but we’ve got a really good hotrod here. Just hats off to everybody back at the shop. I know it’s been a hectic off-season for everybody in our sport, but we’ve had a lot of changes going on, and it’s cool to see it play out.”

Joey Logano acknowledged the mistake when he got back to the garage that broke up another 1-2-3-4 Ford finish and has him going to a backup car for the Daytona 500.

“Driver screwed up,” Logano said. “That’s really all there is to it. I thought I was still clear, and the run from Buescher came a lot quicker than I thought it would. I tried to block it a little bit and just got a tag in the left rear, and off it went. It’s my fault. It stinks because it tore up our car and kind of puts us in a spot as a race team. It’s just a dumb mistake.”

The green flag drops on the Daytona 500 this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60. 2. (11) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 60. 3. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 60. 4. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 60. 5. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60. 6. (12) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 60. 7. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60. 8. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 60. 9. (13) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 60. 10. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60. 11. (5) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 60. 12. (2) William Byron Jr., Chevrolet, 60. 13. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 60. 14. (18) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 60. 15. (16) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 60. 16. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 59. 17. (6) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 59. 18. (19) Kaz Grala(i), Chevrolet, 58. 19. (21) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 58. 20. (20) BJ McLeod, Ford, 58. 21. (17) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 57.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2