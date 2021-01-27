When is the 2021 Daytona 500? Start time, TV schedule and more

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Valvoline Chevrolet, lead the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 14 for the the 63rd running of The Great American Race, the Dayton 500.

This year’s race has a start time of 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The Daytona 500 will culminate a week of qualifying and racing from across the three NASCAR series and the ARCA Menards Series.

Here’s the current entrant list, according to NASCAR.com:

No. Driver Team 00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 1 Kurt Busch Chip Gannasi Racing 2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 15 Derrike Cope Rick Ware Racing 16* Kaz Grala Kaulig Racing 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 33* Austin Cindric Team Penske 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 36* David Ragan Front Row Motorsports 37* Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 49* Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 53 TBD Rick Ware Racing 62* Noah Gragson Beard Oil Motorsports 66* Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports 77 Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 96* Ty Dillon Gaunt Brothers Racing 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team

* = Will likely need to race way into Daytona 500