Big-time basketball being played in small-town Princeton

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – The small town of Princeton has a population of just over 1,000. A railroad track runs right through the middle of a downtown without a single stop light.

“It’s unique,” said Princeton head coach David Cobb. “I wouldn’t trade this place for anywhere.”

The town may be small, but the basketball is big time. The Princeton Bulldogs are unbeaten, 11-0, having won every game by double digits. They are averaging 85 points per outing and proving 1A basketball is not to be taken lightly.

“I have coached at every level,” Cobb explained. “I’ve coached 2A, 3A and 4A. This is, by far, more fun.”

Of course, winning helps. This Bulldogs’ senior class was determined to turn around a program that won just one game five years ago. A newfound brotherhood and commitment to hard work paving the way for success.

“It’s real fun,” said Princeton senior guard Tyrese Whitley. “You could be like, ‘Hey, lets go hoop at Peacock,’ and everybody’s there. It takes like three minutes to get there and everybody’s there and we get a big court running.”

And after a big win on Friday night, Bulldogs basketball is the talk of the town.

“Everybody walks up to you (to) ask how the game went if they weren’t able to make it,” said Bulldogs senior forward Jaheim Taylor. “But other than that, everyone’s talking to you, joking about the game and stuff.”

This year, it’s their only way of knowing what happened. Deacon Jones Gymnasium, for the most part, has gone quiet. This small, basketball-crazed town is not able to watch quite possibly its best team ever.

“That’s the one thing that hurts me about these seniors,” Cobb said. “They’re not getting to enjoy that capacity gym feeling and running out here in front of a large crowd.”