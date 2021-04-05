Baylor runs over Gonzaga, 86-70, to win its 1st NCAA title

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 05: Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears drives to the basket against Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WNCN) – Baylor ran over Gonzaga 86-70 Monday night to win its first NCAA Championship in program history, ending Gonzaga’s bid for an undefeated season.

The Bears were led by guards Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, who combined for 41 points. Butler had seven assists, too. Davion Mitchell added 15 points. Their lead climbed as high as 20 points.

Gonzaga had Jalen Suggs finish with 22 points and two others score in double figures, but not much else in the way of offensive contributions.

Baylor was 10-of-23 from 3-point range and finished the game 44.8 percent from the floor. The Bulldogs were clinical, too, as they shot 51 percent on the night, but took 18 fewer shots. They were marred by 14 turnovers and the fact that Baylor had 16 offensive rebounds.