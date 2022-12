RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a four game losing skid, North Carolina has won back-to-back games after Tuesday night’s 100-67 win over The Citadel.

Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis liked his team’s effort and was ecstatic about getting 39 points from his bench.

Davis met with the media afterward talking about rearview mirrors and the road ahead for the Tar Heels.