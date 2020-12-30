Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Christian McCaffrey won’t play this week, ending his season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not play in the team’s final game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, head coach Matt Rhule said.

After playing in every game his first three years in the NFL, McCaffrey missed 13 games this season due to a handful of injuries, played in a total of three games, with his last appearance coming on Nov. 8.

Just a year removed from becoming the third player ever to rush and receive for 1,000 yards each, MCaffrey signed a four-year, $63 million deal with Carolina this offseason, making him the highest paid running back in the league.

However, the All-Pro running back suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2, which caused him to miss six games. He then suffered a shoulder injury in his return and later a quad injury, causing him to miss the rest of the season.

Rhule said McCaffrey was “dying to play” before last week’s game but the team opted to continue having him recover. Carolina is 5-10 on the season.

Despite playing in just three games, McCaffrey still managed to lead the team a majority of the season with six touchdowns. He’s still second on the team behind running back Mike Davis, who has eight.

Rhule said Davis is expected to miss Carolina’s final game as well with an ankle sprain, leaving the Panthers very thin at running back.

The Panthers host the Saints on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte: