Bob Valvano, brother of the late Jimmy V, reveals he has leukemia

North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, shown after his basketball team defeated Houston to win NCAA championship at Albuquerque, N.M., April 4, 1983. (AP Photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bob Valvano, brother of the late N.C. State coach Jim Valvano, revealed Monday he has leukemia.

Bob Valvano said along with the cancer, he also has an aneurysm on his aorta and some kidney damage that he said was likely from using Aleve.

“Leukemia not cool but this is. My cancer doctor (Dr. Khuda Khan) was taught by my brother Jim’s cancer doctor (Dr.Joe Moore) at Duke medical school! I know I’m in good hands!!!” he tweeted.

Bob Valvano works as college basketball analyst for EPSNRadio.

He is the younger brother of Jimmy Valvano, who coached men’s basketball at N.C. State from 1980–1990.

Jimmy Valvano died of following a battle with metastatic cancer in 1993.

Bob Valvano said his prognosis is good.

“I don’t know when or if I need treatment for leukemia. But prognosis good says Doc!” Bob Valvano tweeted.