Boeheim, Girard lead Syracuse to 83-57 rout of Miami

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard each scored a season-high 23 points to lead Syracuse to an 83-57 rout of Miami.
It was the Orange’s largest margin of victory in the series since an 81-52 home win on Dec. 12, 1993.
Quincy Guerrier added 18 points and a game-high eight rebounds for Syracuse (8-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which avenged last season’s 69-65 overtime loss at Miami.
Isaiah Wong scored 16 points and Anthony Walker had 13 for Miami (6-7, 2-6).
Miami shot just 22 of 56 (38%) overall that included 21 missed 3-pointers and 17 turnovers.