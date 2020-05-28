Boston Marathon canceled over COVID-19 pandemic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon canceled; race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of coronavirus pandemic.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories