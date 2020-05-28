Boston Marathon canceled over COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — At least eight major league franchises have informed minor leaguers they will continue to provide allowances after the May 31 expiration of Major League Baseball’s policy guarantying those players $400 per week.

The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are promising payments through August, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers have pledged to do so through at least June. The White Sox are even providing those stipends to 25 minor league players recently released.