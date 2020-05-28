Boston Marathon canceled over COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon canceled; race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of coronavirus pandemic.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Deputies: Infant stabbed in head with screwdriver during fight between parents in Wilson
- Trump signs order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants, says ‘we’re fed up with it’
- Where’s my stimulus check? Answers to common payment questions
- What to know about stimulus payments being delivered as prepaid debit cards
- Bar owners plan to file suit against Gov. Cooper so they can open in Phase 2