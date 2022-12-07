BOSTON, M.A. (WNCN) – A little more than one day after officially being posted from overseas, star Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida has signed with the Boston Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Yoshida and the Red Sox are reported to have reached a five-year, $90 million deal Wednesday night, Passan reports.

Passan also reported Tuesday that Yoshida has officially posted, meaning he had 30 days to sign with a MLB team.

Boston is also reported to be paying the $15.4 million posting fee to Yoshida’s Japanese club, Orix.