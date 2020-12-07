Breakdancing gets Olympic status to debut at Paris in 2024

GENEVA (AP) — Breakdancing has been confirmed as an official Olympic sport.
The International Olympic Committee’s pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games.
The IOC executive board also confirmed skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing for Paris.
Those three sports will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tokyo opening ceremony is July 23, 2021.
Paris organizers need time to prepare and so the IOC kept its schedule to confirm the 2024 sports this month.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Pornhub faces possible loss of Mastercard, Visa payment services after child sex abuse video allegations
- Ambulance trade group: EMS system faces ‘breaking point’ — mostly about money
- Mom killed in SC home had 5 children with suspect in her murder
- Nursing home residents could get COVID-19 vaccines by end of month, health leaders say
- With vaccine around the corner, Triangle pharmacies face staffing challenges