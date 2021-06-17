Brind’Amour named NHL’s coach of the year; 1st ‘Canes boss to win award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Thursday was named as the winner of the 2021 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The ‘Canes finished atop the Central Division, claiming their first divisional title since 2006. In their third trip to the playoffs in Brind’Amour’s three seasons at the helm, the Hurricanes made it to the second round before bowing out to the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Brind’Amour, 50, is the first coach in franchise history to win the Jack Adams Award.

The former Hurricane forward signed a three-year extension with the team earlier Thursday. The team is 120-66-20 in his tenure.

Minnesota’s Dean Evason and Florida’s Joel Quenneville were the other two finalists.