Brown scores 25 to help Wake Forest holds off NC A&T
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Wake Forest scored the final 10 points, holding off North Carolina A&T 76-64 in a game between two schools barely 30 miles apart.
Chaundee Brown scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5). Ronald Jackson scored 16 points and guard Fred Cleveland added 15 points off the bench.
The Aggies made 8 of 17 3-pointers, but struggled at the foul line and committed 20 turnovers.
