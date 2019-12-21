Brown scores 25 to help Wake Forest holds off NC A&T

Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress, second from left, vies for a loose ball with North Carolina A&T forward Devin Haygood, left, and guard Andre Jackson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Wake Forest scored the final 10 points, holding off North Carolina A&T 76-64 in a game between two schools barely 30 miles apart.

Chaundee Brown scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5). Ronald Jackson scored 16 points and guard Fred Cleveland added 15 points off the bench.

The Aggies made 8 of 17 3-pointers, but struggled at the foul line and committed 20 turnovers.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now