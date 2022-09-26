CLEVELAND, Ohio (WNCN) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was rushed to the hospital Monday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Associated Press reported Monday evening.

The Browns confirmed he and an unidentified passenger “sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital” after leaving Cleveland’s practice facility.

No other information has been released so far on Garrett’s crash.

Garrett’s status for the Browns’ game in Atlanta against the Falcons is unknown.

This is a breaking news story.