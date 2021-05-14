Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah brushes off heart concerns

FILE – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame’s Pro Day workout in South Bend, Ind., in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he’s not worried about a heart issue that may have caused some teams to pass on him in the NFL draft. “My heart is 100% healthy,” Owusu-Koramoah said Friday, May 14, 2021, on a Zoom call as the Browns opened rookie minicamp. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he’s medically cleared and not concerned about a heart condition that may have caused some teams to pass on him in the NFL draft.

Cleveland traded up in the second round to select the versatile Owusu-Koramoah, an AP first-team All-American from Notre Dame who was projected to be taken in the first round.

Following the draft, a report surfaced saying numerous teams were scared off by a heart condition detected in medical testing.

“My heart is 100% healthy,” Owusu-Koramoah said Friday on a Zoom call as the Browns opened rookie minicamp. “You can see that going through the protocol, going through the tests, going through the EKGs and going through the past MRIs and things like that.

“It’s not an issue. It’s not something I’m worried about.”

The Browns have said they were comfortable in their evaluation of the 21-year-old, who was selected with the No. 52 overall pick.

Owusu-Koramoah said he spoke to team doctors Thursday and they’re satisfied his unspecified condition won’t affect his career.

“The reports look fine,” he said. “The EKGs look fine.”

He added he won’t use the heart issue — or teams not taking him — as a driving force.

“I’ll control what I can control and won’t use external things as motivation,’′ he said.

Cleveland envisions Owusu-Koramoah having a role this season with a defense that has been completely overhauled this season through free agency and the draft. The Browns could have nine new starters on defense before their season opens in Kansas City on Sept. 12.

