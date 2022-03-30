TAMPA BAY, Fl. (WNCN) – Long-time NFL head coach Bruce Arians has announced his retirement from the NFL, multiple sources announced Wednesday night.

Arians, who has coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the previous three seasons, has also been the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals, and the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns across his 17-year career.

He won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2021, is a two-time AP Coach-of-the-Year and has won numerous other acclaimed awards across his career.

Multiple reports said he is moving to a front office role with the Buccaneers and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been selected as the replacement head coach.

Bowles has been a head coach twice in his career, once with the New York Jets, and once on an interim basis with the Miami Dolphins.

He has also been a defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles between those head coaching stints, and with Tampa Bay.

Prior to his coaching experience, he was a defensive back for seven years with the Washington Redskins and one year with the San Francisco 49ers.