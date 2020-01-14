Burrow accounts for 6 TDs as LSU routs Clemson, 42-25, to win college football title

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) – LSU scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of the first half on its way to a 42-25 win over Clemson in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow accounted for all three of those touchdowns — two in the air and one on the ground — as LSU turned a 10-point deficit into a 28-17 lead at halftime.

The win marks LSU’s fourth title in the AP Poll era. It finished the season 15-0.

Travis Etienne scampered in from three yards out early in the third quarter. Trevor Lawrence hit Amari Rodgers for a 2-point conversion as Clemson drew within a field goal, 28-25, with 10:49 left in the third.

Burrow and LSU struck back fast. His 4-yard pass to Thaddeus Moss restored the two-possession lead. Then, within the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, he tossed a 24-yard touchdown to Terrance Marshall Jr.

In all, Burrow was 31-of-49 passing for 463 yards and five touchdowns — including a 52-yard bomb that negated Clemson’s first score. He ran for a sixth touchdown.

LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire led all rushers with 16 carries for 110 yards. Ja’Marr Chase nabbed nine passes for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead receivers.

Lawrence was 18-of-37 for 234 yards. He ran for a touchdown in the loss.

