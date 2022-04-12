RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is receiving sharp backlash following comments he made about women while on a Barstool Sports podcast.

The 32-year-old former Carolina Panthers quarterback was on the Barstool Sports Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast where he discussed what he believes are the role of a woman.

“My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing I grew up in a three-parent household: my mom, my father and my grandmother, and I knew what a woman was, not a bad (expletive), a woman.”

Newton went on the say a “bad (expletive)” is someone who looks the part but doesn’t act and “doesn’t know when to be quiet.”

“Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of – ‘I’m a boss (expletive), Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” Newton said.

The backlash to Newton’s comments on social media has been swift and harsh.

Some are calling him a clown while others bring up a 2017 incident where he belittled a female sports reporter.

Newton was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft by the Panthers.

After being cut by the Panthers, Newton had a lackluster showing with the New England Patriots before returning to Charlotte last season.