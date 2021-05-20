Campbell Camels clinch 3rd consecutive Big South baseball title

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Campbell Camels won their third consecutive Big South regular-season baseball championship dusting the High Point Panthers 13-3 at Jim Perry stadium.

“It feels great obviously that’s the easy answer,” said head coach Justin Haire. “It’s a really special group of guys we had 11 seniors that chose to come back and take that Covid year delay their lives whether that be in pro ball or whether that be a job but they came back with the intent to leave this place better than how they found it.”

The Fighting Camels are now 31-14 overall and 26-9 in Big South play with 2 more games against High Point on the docket. Campbell extended its program-record conference winning streak to 11 games and puts the team in some rare when it comes to championships.

“Having 3 straight is great and we are in a position that our program has never been before,” said coach Haire. “For these guys and for this group especially of seniors and guys that trusted us and our staff and our program to help them continue to get better and invest in stuff every day it’s a really special feeling to have gone through the last 18 months and come out champions on the other end.”

Campbell had a typical Campbell day on offense. It wasn’t a matter of if they were going to score runs it was just how many and how often. They took the lead in the first inning and never looking back. The Camels banged out 13 hits and scored just about every possible way you can in a ballgame to rack up their 13 run total.

“We’ve got some really nice players and I’ll offensively obviously right there in the middle Spencer Packard and Collin Wolf and Matt Christian those guys have been in our program for three years. They are fifth and six-year seniors that have been through the fire and have been to the regional final in 2019 and they understand our offense,” said coach Haire. “Then you’ve got some really nice and explosive players like Bryce Arnold and Zach Neto and Connor Denning that hit 1,2 and 3 that have kind of come into their own.”

Big hitters sure but it’s not all about the long ball in Buies Creek. The thing that makes the Camels lineup so tough for opposing pitchers to navigate and come away unscathed is its versatility.

“We want guys to understand their role within what we are trying to do and be really really good at that,” said coach Haire. “If you’re not a guy that’s going to hit the ball over the fence that’s OK we’ve got a role for you on our offense if you will embrace that and do a great job with that you can be productive in our offense–we’ve got guys they can hit the long ball we’ve got guys that can bunt and run and get hit by pitched and draw walks and be a pest in the box.”

With their third regular-season title in hand it some might put the brakes on and call it a year. They aren’t done just yet. They have a pair of games with High Point left and a whole lot to lay for before the Big South tournament next Thursday.

“We are right in that conversation we are right at about 39 40, 41 from an RPI standpoint you know 26 ranked non=conference strength of schedule and so we’re kind of right on that bubble in that bubble territory, in terms of an at-large position for the NCAA tournament should the big south tournament not go our way next week,” said Coach Haire. “That is a testament to our guys taking care of business and the way we schedule but with two games left in the regular season we’ve got to do our best to try and take care of our business tomorrow and control absolutely everything we can try to control.”

First pitch for their first game with High Point is tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Buies Creek.